‘Transplant’, a new medical drama set to air on Universal TV

If you’re a fan of medical series, then set a reminder on your TV not to miss “Transplant”.

The 13-part drama follows the life of Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine, who fled Syria with his younger sister to forge a new life in Canada.

However, if Bash wants to be a doctor again, he must redo his medical training from the ground up and obtaining a coveted residency position is nearly impossible.

But as luck would have it, he gets a chance to prove his worth, when a horrific truck accident nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the Emergency Department of York Memorial, one of the best hospitals in Toronto.

Now Bash must work hard to overcome the numerous obstacles that he faces with the demands of a new country and new job.