2022 MTV VMAs to boast ‘show-stopping surprises’ and live audience

Another exciting night for music and awards is on the cards at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will return to the Prudential Center, New Jersey, on August 28. According to the organisers, the show will be packed with surprises, epic performances and a live audience to celebrate the biggest names in the industry. Doja Cat hosted the event in New York City last year and the A-list music performances were by Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi, Camila Cabello, Normani, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, with a surprise performance by legendary rapper Busta Rhymes.

The names of this year’s performers have not been released yet. Last year’s big winners included Bieber, who won the artist of the year award, and Lil Nas X who walked away with the video of the year award for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. Bruce Gillmer, president of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events at Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, at Paramount+, said they were thrilled to be back in New Jersey to host the VMAs.

“Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights,” said Gillmer. The VMAs will air across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 170 countries and territories, reaching over 420 million households. The VMAs will air live on MTV on Sunday, August 28. Further details will be announced closer to the show.