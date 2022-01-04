5 exciting animes to watch in 2022

The 2022 anime season has arrived bringing with it some of the very best in adult animation entertainment. Let’s take a look at five promising new animes ready to hit our screens this year. Tokyo 24th Ward

This 13 episodes original TV anime sees three friends, Shuta, Ran and Koki reunite by chance. Their family backgrounds, preferences, and personalities are completely different, but they are childhood friends who have always stuck together. They have to make a decision to protect the 24th Ward, a man-made island that sits in Tokyo Bay. “Tokyo 24th Ward” is produced by CloverWorks and Aniplex and involves several big names in the anime industry, including a member of Nitroplus, Shimokura Baio of N+. Chainsaw Man The highly anticipated anime adaptation of “Chainsaw Man” follows Denji who is an incel protagonist living in poverty, who survives by taking odd jobs from the local yakuza to kill devils alongside his cute dog-like companion, Pochita. After a near-death incident, Denji finds himself with the power to turn into a chainsaw devil, and takes on killing other devils under the employ of the enigmatic and entrancing Makima.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Enter the realm of the demons. The series follows Tanjiro Kamado, who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is killed by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. He embarks on a journey to turn his demon sister back into a human. In the Land of Leadale

After a horrific accident put her on life support, the last vestige of freedom Keina Kagami had was in the VRMMORPG World of Leadale. When she wakes up in the body of her game avatar, though, Keina - now Cayna - finds that the worries of her old life appear to be a thing of the past, but somehow this new land doesn't seem to be quite the Leadale she remembers. Luminous Witches Through the healing power of music, witches also known as idols in the Music Squadron, fight their enemies in order to protect the smiles of others.