‘Abbott Elementary’ leads nominees for Critics Choice Awards

“Abbott Elementary” leads the list of nominees in the TV categories for the Critics Choice Awards. The mockumentary sitcom – which stars the likes of Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James – has been nominated for six awards in total, including Best Comedy Series, Best Actress In A Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.

Story continues below Advertisement

Quinta, 32, will compete with Christina Applegate, Kaley Cuoco, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Devery Jacobs and Jean Smart for the Best Actress In A Comedy Series gong. Quinta Brunson appears as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues in ‘Abbott Elementary’, a mockumentary series she created and developed. Picture: Gilles Mingasson/ABC Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams have both been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series award alongside Brandon Scott Jones, Leslie Jordan, James Marsden and Henry Winkler. Similarly, James and Ralph have been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series category.

Elsewhere, “Better Call Saul” has received five nominations, including Best Drama Series. Bob Odenkirk – who plays the part of Saul Goodman on the show – has been nominated for the Best Actor In A Drama Series gong, while Giancarlo Esposito, Carol Burnett and Rhea Seehorn have also been nominated for awards. Meanwhile, “Gaslit”, “Reservation Dogs” and “The Good Fight” have all been nominated for four gongs each.

Story continues below Advertisement

The winners will be announced on January 15, when the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala will be staged at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Ed Martin, the co-president of the Critics Choice Association TV Branch, is already looking forward to the ceremony. He said: “As we embark on holding the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, we are amazed by the wealth of remarkable television programmes that were considered to become this year’s nominees.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Clearly, the industry has rebounded in a big way. We look forward to honouring the year’s finest shows and performances at the upcoming awards ceremony.” Watch video: Critics Choice Awards nominations:

Best Drama Series: “Andor” “Bad Sisters”

“Better Call Saul” “The Crown” “Euphoria”

“The Good Fight” “House of the Dragon” “Severance”

“Yellowstone” Best Actor In A Drama Series: Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man”

Sterling K Brown – “This Is Us” Diego Luna – “Andor” Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott – “Severance” Antony Starr – “The Boys” Best Actress In A Drama Series:

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” Sharon Horgan – “Bad Sisters” Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us” Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone” Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: Andre Braugher – “The Good Fight” Ismael Cruz Córdova – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Michael Emerson – “Evil” Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul” John Lithgow – “The Old Man”

Matt Smith – “House of the Dragon” Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series: Milly Alcock – “House of the Dragon”

Carol Burnett – “Better Call Saul” Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” Best Comedy Series:

“Abbott Elementary” “Barry” “The Bear”

“Better Things” “Ghosts” “Hacks”

“Reboot” “Reservation Dogs” Best Actor In A Comedy Series:

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” Bill Hader – “Barry” Keegan-Michael Key – “Reboot”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building” Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear” D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – “Reservation Dogs”

Best Actress In A Comedy Series: Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” Renée Elise Goldsberry – “Girls5eva” Devery Jacobs – “Reservation Dogs”

Jean Smart – “Hacks” Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts”

Leslie Jordan – “Call Me Kat” James Marsden – “Dead to Me” Chris Perfetti – “Abbott Elementary”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” Henry Winkler – “Barry” Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series:

Paulina Alexis – “Reservation Dogs” Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” Marcia Gay Harden – “Uncoupled”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon” Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”

Best Limited Series: “The Dropout” “Gaslit”

“The Girl from Plainville” “The Offer” “Pam and Tommy”

“Station Eleven” “This Is Going to Hurt” “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Best Movie Made For Television: “Fresh” “Prey”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” “The Survivor” “Three Months”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Ben Foster – “The Survivor”

Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven” Samuel L Jackson – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” Daniel Radcliffe – “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy” Ben Whishaw – “This is Going to Hurt” Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made for Television:

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna” Lily James – “Pam and Tommy” Amber Midthunder – “Prey”

Julia Roberts – “Gaslit” Michelle Pfeiffer – “The First Lady” Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Murray Bartlett – “Welcome to Chippendales” Domhnall Gleeson – “The Patient”

Matthew Goode – “The Offer” Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird” Ray Liotta – “Black Bird”

Shea Whigham – “Gaslit” Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Claire Danes – “Fleishman is in Trouble”

Dominique Fishback – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” Betty Gilpin – “Gaslit” Melanie Lynskey – “Candy”

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” Juno Temple – “The Offer” Best Foreign Language Series:

“1899” “Borgen” “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

“Garcia!” “The Kingdom Exodus” “Kleo”

“My Brilliant Friend” “Pachinko” “Tehran”

Best Animated Series: “Bluey” “Bob’s Burgers”

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” “Harley Quinn” “Star Trek: Lower Decks”

“Undone” Best Talk Show: “The Amber Ruffin Show”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Best Comedy Special:

Fortune Feimster: “Good Fortune” Jerrod Carmichael: “Rothaniel” Joel Kim Booster: “Psychosexual”