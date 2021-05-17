'Baghdad Central' is a political thriller that stays authentic to its war-torn narrative

“It will mean change, Iraq needs to change.”

These are the powerful words of teenager Sawsan (Leem Lubany) to her Israeli police officer father, Muhsin al-Khafaji (Waleed Zuaiter), as the country faces a great political divide with the ousting of Saddam Hussein.

I knew when I started watching “Baghdad Central”, which is based on Elliott Colla’s novel of the same title, that it was going to be heavy viewing of a similar ilk - may be more so - to “Homeland”.

With the current risk of a new war in the Middle East, it is admittedly even harder to watch.

The series opens on a peaceful and joyous note. The family are celebrating Sawsan’s birthday.

Sawsan has strong views on the country’s politics and the need for change, but her father doesn’t pay as much attention to it at the time.

Waleed Zuaiter as Muhsin al-Khafaji in a scene from the political thriller. Picture: Supplied

Fast forward to March 20, 2003, the landscape is no longer what it was.

The skyline is blanketed by the smoke of burning buildings as fighter jets noisily dart by.

This scene no longer startles, evident in a scene where Muhsin is on his balcony taking in the horrific sight around him with the calm of a Buddha.

On the streets below, the children continue to play. Life seems normal, except it isn’t.

Much has changed in his life. He is no longer in law enforcement. His wife passed away from cancer. And his youngest daughter, Mrouj (July Namir), is in dire need of kidney dialysis treatment.

His troubles worsen when his brother calls to inform him that Sawsan is missing.

While conducting his own investigation into his missing daughter, he faces another hurdle when American troops kick down his door and arrest him at home.

After a short imprisonment, where he is tortured for information, he is introduced to Frank Temple (Bertie Carvel as).

Frank, after clearing Muhsin as a suspect named 3 of Diamonds, feels they could use his expertise. He sweetens the deal by promising him healthcare for Mrouj.

This decision doesn’t sit well with John Parodi (Corey Stoll), a US military police captain who is no fan of Frank.

John is also not a fan of the Iraqi police, which he makes very clear in a conversation with Frank.

He ranted: “It’s my boys that stand guard over Baghdad Central Police Station and it’s my boys that deal with all the shit that comes through the door.

“Iraqi police services do nothing but watch TV and polish their service pistols. Fact. They flat out refuse to go out on the streets.”

The dislike between Frank and John is mutual. Both think the other is a d**k.

Meanwhile, there are several stories running parallel to Muhsin’s.

His daughter’s favourite professor, Zubeida Rashid (Clara Khoury), appears to know more about her disappearance than she lets on.

Her interaction with another female student, who is later involved in an act of terrorism, fuels Muhsin’s suspicions.

With Muhsin dusting off his former training, he juggles his obligations as a police officer in the Green Zone with that of a father hellbent on finding his daughter.

What I admire most about this series is its authenticity, especially from a location perspective.

As much as it is set in a war zone, where conflict is rife, it also tells a very human story of a father and his yearning to protect his family under the most trying circumstances.

Zuaiter is such a wonderful anchor for the series, too. He plays his character with commendable finesse; calm under pressure and loyal to his own cause.

He summed it up perfectly when he said: “Yesterday, I was a terrorist now I’m an official.

“I will work for them for as long as it takes to make you well and for as long as it takes to find Sawsan, and then we will leave.”

An insightful watch if you enjoy political thrillers!

“Baghdad Central” airs on M-Net on Thursday at 10.30pm.