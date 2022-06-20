Be still our beating hearts! Rege-Jean Page mulls a return to his Duke of Hastings character on Bridgerton

Rege-Jean Page is in talks to return to Bridgerton. The 34-year-old actor could reprise the role of the Duke of Hastings in season three of the hit Netflix show.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Rege-Jean was always very open about his intention to quit the show after the first season and to move on to other projects. But recently there has been a dialogue between him and the show’s bosses. "Nothing has been formally agreed yet, but watch this space." Phoeby Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton, the first Shonda Rhimes production to premiere on Netflix. Photograph: Liam Daniel/Netflix Rege-Jean has also been mentioned as a possible candidate to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.

But whatever happens, 2022 is set to be an "exciting year" for the actor. The insider explained: "Things are very up in the air at the moment, but this will be an exciting year for Rege, without a doubt." Meanwhile, Rege-Jean previously compared leaving Bridgerton to his last day of school.

The actor explained: "You’re afraid of the unknown, thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to make friends as good as the ones I have,’ and then you do." Rege-Jean is also aware of his potential influence as a screen star. He said: "It’s so simple. I can get on a horse and I can put it on the screen; that’s step one.

"I can be royalty, and [other people of colour] can see the possibility of being royalty. Standing there, wearing the boots and the jacket, doing the dances, inhabiting a space that is perfectly possible for me to inhabit, changes how you see the world." Rege-Jean believes the entertainment industry can also help in the fight for racial equality. He reflected: "As black people, we’re very used to empathising with the world through white people’s eyes, because they’re the protagonists. I know what it’s like to look at the world and empathise with Superman because I spent my whole life doing that.

