Beyoncé, Billie Eilish among musical performers to take Oscars stage

By Lisa Richwine Music superstars Beyoncé and Billie Eilish will perform their Oscar-nominated songs live at this year's Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, producers announced on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Beyoncé will sing "Be Alive," a song she co-wrote for the movie "King Richard" about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, at the film industry honours on Sunday. Over the years, the Academy has shown its affection for Beyoncé as a performer. In 2005, the singer performed numerous tracks in the best song category on the live broadcast, including “Learn to Be Lonely” from the feature remake of “The Phantom of the Opera”.

She sang alongside Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose in 2007 with a medley from “Dreamgirls”, and also in 2009 to accompany host Hugh Jackman in a montage celebrating movie musicals. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell will team for their James Bond theme "No Time to Die."

Story continues below Advertisment

Country music star Reba McEntire also will take the stage to sing "Somehow You Do," a song written by Diane Warren for the movie "Four Good Days." "Dos Oruguitas" from animated musical "Encanto" will be performed Sebastian Yatra. Introducing this year’s Original Song nominees and performers for the 94th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ix09lxge8x — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 23, 2022 All four are competing in the category of best original song at the Academy Awards ceremony that will take place in Hollywood and be broadcast on Walt Disney Co's DIS.N ABC.

Story continues below Advertisment