Beyoncé receives first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination

Beyoncé has received her first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination.
The 40-year-old star, who has won a host of accolades during her career, has been nominated in the Outstanding Original Song category for the track that she wrote for her mother's Facebook talk show.
Elsewhere, CBS “The Young and the Restless” leads the overall list of nominees, with 18 nods in total.
The long-running soap, which stars the likes of Peter Bergman and Melissa Ordway, has been nominated for some of the most coveted awards, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series and Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series.
ABC’s “General Hospital" has received 17 nods in total, including nominations in the categories of Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series.
Meanwhile, “Days of Our Lives” is up for 11 awards.
The drama series is up for the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series gong, while the show is in contention for the Outstanding Casting accolade, too.
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Drew Barrymore Show” have also received multiple nominations, with Kelly’s show earning nine nominations and Drew’s talk show receiving six nominations.
Kelly, 40, and Drew, 47, will compete for the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host award with the likes of Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
ABC’s “The View” has earned nine nominations, while Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk” has received four nominations.
The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on June 24.
Select list of nominees:
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Beyond Salem
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Culinary Series
Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food
Counter Space
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
Mary McCartney Serves It Up
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Programme
Caught in Providence
Judge Mathis
Judy Justice
The People’s Court
Outstanding Lifestyle Programme
For The Love of Kitchens
Growing Floret
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Small Business Revolution
Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo
Super Soul Sunday
Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Programme
Dogs
Guy! Hawaiian Style
Penguin Town
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
Uncharted Adventure
Outstanding Instructional and How-to Programme
Dream Home Makeover
Home Work
Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines
Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming and Creative Collaboration
This Old House
Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Programme
Articulate with Jim Cotter
First Film
If These Walls Could Rock
Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation
Music’s Greatest Mysteries
One Symphony, Two Orchestras
Power On: The Story of Xbox
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Peace of Mind with Taraji
Red Table Talk
Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Hot Ones
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Access Hollywood
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Daytime Special
20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX
95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story
Recipe for Change
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened
Outstanding Short Form Daytime Programme
9 Months with Courteney Cox
The Black Church
Hunger Interrupted YouTube
The Juneteenth Menu
On the Rise
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement
The Drew Barrymore Show: MORE Barry-more
Dr Phil: Crossroads
Entertainment Tonight: Treat Yourself
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress
Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera in ‘Days of Our Lives’
Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair in ‘The Young and the Restless’
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves in ‘General Hospital’
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos in ‘General Hospital’
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker in ‘Days of Our Lives2’
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actor
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott in ‘The Young and the Restless’
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black in ‘Days of Our Lives’
John McCook as Eric Forrester in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’
James Reynolds as Abe Carver in ‘Days of Our Lives’
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott in ‘The Young and the Restless’
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series - Actress
Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis in ‘General Hospital’
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera in ‘Days of Our Lives’
Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman in ‘The Young and the Restless’
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr Britt Westbourne in ‘General Hospital’
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series – Actor
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton in ‘The Young and the Restless’
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault in ‘General Hospital’
Aaron D Spears as Justin Barber in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine in ‘General Hospital’
Jordi Vilasuso as Ray Rosales in ‘The Young and the Restless’
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton in ‘Days of Our Lives’
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine in ‘General Hospital’
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman in ‘The Young and the Restless’
William Lipton as Cameron Webber in ‘General Hospital’
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson in ‘General Hospital’
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Guest Series
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford in ‘General Hospital’
Ted King as Jack Finnegan in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’
Michael Lowry as Dr Clay Snyder in ‘Days of Our Lives’
Naomi Matsuda as Dr Li Finnegan in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’
Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict in ‘The Young and the Restless’
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady in ‘Let’s Make a Deal’
Steve Harvey in ‘Family Feud’
Leah Remini in ‘People Puzzler’
Pat Sajak in ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’
Pat Sajak in ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan in ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain in ‘The View2’
Tamron Hall in ‘Tamron Hall2’
Taraji P Henson, Tracie Jade in ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’
Robin Roberts in ‘Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts’
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Drew Barrymore in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
Kelly Clarkson in ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager in ‘Today Show with Hoda and Jenna’
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest in ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’