Busiswa and Nomcebo Zikode fly SA flag high in ’Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy’

With her own reality show in the bag, musician and businesswoman Busiswa Gqulu is no stranger to TV. This South African talent will feature in a recently launched US two-part show “Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy”, which aims to trace eight the roots and ancestry of eight love and hip hop.

The show sees Busiswa collaborating with the members of both the “Love & Hip Hop” and “Black Ink Crew” for the show. Busiswa who is excited about featuring in the programme and finding out more about her lineage, said she was approached by the show’s executive producer Mona Scott-Young to be part of it. “I am happy to be a part of this because everyone knows how proud I am to be an African girl who reaches all parts of the world and now gets to be a part of one of the biggest reality franchises in the world,” she said.

While on a six-week tour in the USA late last year, Busiswa was there travelling across six cities and performing at eight events including Afro Carnival, One World Global Music Festival and another where she opened for Nigerian superstar Wizkid. She was approached by the show’s executive producer Mona Scott-Young to be part of the two-part special. Hosted by Dometi Pongo, the recently announced special will star Remy Ma, Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Rich Dollaz, Tokyo Vanity, Paris Phillips, Karlie Redd, and Momma Dee as they “examine the harsh effects of slavery and challenge stereotypes with Black culture, while also celebrating Africa’s rich history, music, craftsmanship, style, dance and food.” Busiswa will also be joined by South African singer, Nomcebo Zikode along with Liberian celebrity chef Chauncy Yarngo.

Busiswa said her role on the show is to meet with the African American artists and really share what it’s been like to be someone who’s always known their lineage, clan names, heritage, culture and able to make music in her native language isiXhosa and what that has been like. “Compared to how they’ve struggled to even know the lineage of their grandparents. It was beautiful to fly the flag high for my Africaness, heritage, lineage and culture,” she said. Aside from the show, Busiswa is set to be one of the headliners for AfroNation Puerto Rico alongside Meg Thee Stallion, Wizkid and other African talents.