Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello has announced she is replacing Kelly Clarkson on the US series of “The Voice”. The pop star, 25, confirmed she’s going to be on the panel for the 22nd season by sharing a fun video, which she filmed with fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Story continues below Advertisment

The four stars followed a TikTok trend by singing along to “Grace Kelly” by Mika. The clip was posted on media with the caption: “See you this fall! #TheVoice”. A message posted on the official Twitter page for the talent show added: “Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches. #TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani and @Camila_Cabello.”

The last season of the American singing contest featured John and Blake alongside Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson. Blake is the longest-serving coach on the show as he’s been with “The Voice” for all the previous 21 series. Gwen, who married Blake in 2021, has been with the show on and off since series seven, while John joined in series 16 back in 2019.

Story continues below Advertisment

The “Because of You” hitmaker was on the show for the last eight seasons, and won the last series with the band Girl Named Tom. It marks Camila’s reality TV judging debut but she has plenty of previous experience to draw from. She rose to fame on the US version of “The X Factor” as part of girl group Fifth Harmony in 2012 before going solo.

Story continues below Advertisment