Chadwick Boseman honoured in BET Awards In Memoriam segment

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman was honoured during the 2021 BET Awards' In Memorium segment, while he also posthumously received the best actor prize. The late “Black Panther” star - who sadly died last summer aged 43 after battling colon cancer - won the best actor prize at the ceremony on Sunday night and was honoured as part of a tribute video to those who have passed away.

Chadwick appeared alongside the likes of Shock G, Johnny Nash, Anthony Chisolm, MF Doom, Bert Belasco, Carol Sutton, Charley Pride, Hank Aaron, Mary Wilson, Clarence Williams III and Bunny Wailer. Also featured in the tribute were Black Rob, Paul Mooney, Douglas Turner Wright, Gale Sayers, Natalie Desselle-Reid, Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Leon Spinks and Reggie Warren. Meanwhile, Pop Smoke - who died in February last year - had been remembered at the BET Hip Hop Awards in October 2020.

Rapper DMX was also honoured at the BET Awards, after the star - real name Earl Simmons - died in April after suffering a heart attack aged 50, and he was celebrated with a performance curated by Swizz Beatz with Busta Rhymes, Method Man and Griselda joining the producer on stage for a medley of the star's iconic tracks at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The tribute featured the likes of “Slippin'', ”Party Up“, ”What's My Name?“, ”Where the Hood At?“, ”MY N****/X Gon' Give It To Ya“, ”Get At Me Dog“, ”Ruff Ryders' Anthem“ and ”DMX Prayer“. Also included in the show were new tracks from the star's posthumous album “Exodus”, which was released last month.