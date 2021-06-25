DMX to be honoured in special tribute at BET Awards

BET announced that beloved rapper DMX will be honoured with a special tribute at the 2021 BET Awards. The tribute is being curated by producer Swizz Beatz, who had a longstanding friendship with the late musician, and will include performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams.

BET will celebrate the life and music of DMX from his early beginnings with iconic hip hop label, Ruff Ryders to now by debuting a new song from DMX’s upcoming posthumous album, Exodus. “We look forward to celebrating DMX’s indelible mark in music and pop culture. DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit. “We are proud to pay our respects to a hip hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

As reported in Billboard, Yonkers, New York native DMX sold more than 74 million records worldwide in his lifetime and amassed 14x-platinum RIAA certifications in the U.S. alone. DMX (real name Earl Simmons) died in April this year. The 50-year-old died after suffering a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family wrote in a statement.