It’s been one hell of a year for Tyler Perry.
The producer and director released "A Madea Family Funeral", opened his 300-acre film and television studio and now two of his latest television dramas have just hit our screens.
"The Oval", which is shot in an exact replica of the White House in Perry’s studios, tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation's most iconic residence. It stars Kron Moore, Javon Johnson and Ed Quinn as president Hunter Franklin.