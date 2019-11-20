Ed Quinn speaks on his new role on Tyler Perry's 'The Oval'









America's First Family in Tyler Perry's "The Oval". Picture: Supplied It’s been one hell of a year for Tyler Perry.

The producer and director released "A Madea Family Funeral", opened his 300-acre film and television studio and now two of his latest television dramas have just hit our screens.

"The Oval", which is shot in an exact replica of the White House in Perry’s studios, tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation's most iconic residence. It stars Kron Moore, Javon Johnson and Ed Quinn as president Hunter Franklin.





Speaking on how his involvement come about, Quinn said that he received a call from the shows casting directing telling him that Tyler Perry would like him to read for the lead on his new BET show.





“I was a little confused and wondered if they called the right Ed. I went in and read two scenes and 30 minutes Tyler called me from Atlanta and after speaking to him it's sounded like such a great challenge so I said yes”, Quinn said.





The "2 Broke Girls" star said that he was attracted to the different layers Hunter has. “Tyler really wanted to do this whole behind the scenes at the White House at the residence theme and with that, you see how the power and ambition tears you and your family apart and how Hunter tries to be normal which is interesting to play and watch”.





Describing Hunter, Quinn said that it is his nature to go against the grain to achieve things and that that he often wants to achieve things on his own terms. “You can’t control him you just hope to contain him”.





Quinn said he has never played a character like Hunter before but enjoys it. “There’s a big moral ambiguity to him and so having to justify might be similar in some of the decisions Nathan Stark in Eureka made but there is a daredevil inside of him and a lot of arrogance and he makes a lot of careless decisions and I have never played a character like this which is fun. Especially when his decisions get him into trouble and we have to act that out”, he said.





Quinn added that "The Oval" tackles everyday issues like the price of ambition and power and dealing with the consequences. “It’s not so much about the politics but more the ramifications of power. We are more in the First Family’s residence than in the oval office and we follow the staff home and look at their lives”.





*"The Oval" season 1 airs on BET Africa (Dstv channel 129) on Thursday at 22:30.