Emma Corrin happy to move on from 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin is "pleased" she has left “The Crown” because she doesn't want to be typecast as "posh English". The 24-year-old actress shot to fame playing Princess Diana in season four of Netflix’s regal drama and though she wishes she’d had more than one series on the show, she’s also thankful she can try to avoid being typecast as “posh English”. Asked if she’ll watch the next series, she said: “Yes! I’m looking forward to it. “Though I’m sad I only did one series, I always knew that was all I was signing on for and I played her from 16 to 28. I took her from girl to woman and I loved that arc. “But I’m also quite pleased to move on. The industry loves to pigeonhole.

“The sooner I can move away from doing posh English, the better, even though that’s what I am.”

And Emma already knows what sort of role she’s looking for next.

She said: “I want to do a gritty, independent film, maybe in Scotland or something.

“I’ll have an outrageous accent and flowing red hair.”

However, the English star admitted she finds the audition process “scary” and has been warned by her agent that she needs to try harder.

She said of auditioning: “The insecurity and stress around it shifts but doesn’t go away. It mutates.

“Recently, I’ve been sent a lot of scripts and I feel like a very small fish in a huge ocean. It’s scary.

“My manager called me and he said, ‘What’s going on? On a lot of the tapes you’ve sent in, I can tell you’re not trying.’ I felt awful.

“But what he said next was right. ‘This is where the battle begins. You’re not at a place where this is going to be easy. You’re up against household names like Emma Stone.’ “

There has been calls for ‘The Crown’ to air with a disclaimer that not all events depicted in the show are true-to-life, and though Emma understands concerns, it’s not a move she would support.

She told the Observer New Review: “On some level, I do understand it.

“These people are alive. There’s bound to be protectiveness.

“I just think it does a disservice to the appreciation of cinema, television, writing, even the imagination.”