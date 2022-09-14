Five royal offerings to catch up on

Queen Elizabeth II’s death has been the talk of the town since news broke on Thursday, September 8. And even those who didn’t follow the royals are suddenly keen to catch up on the conversation.

Story continues below Advertisement

Coming to the party is DStv Catch Up with an array of shows that highlights Her Majesty in the different phases as ruler of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Realms. If you have a moment to spare, then these are some of the great shows that offer some in-depth footage of the late Queen and her close knit family. “Royals: Keeping the Crown”

This series explores the survival strategies of royals through the ages in rare and never-before-seen archives. Picture: Supplied The six part series charts the rise, fall, and re-branding of royal families across the globe from the World War I to the present day. From the murder of the Romanov family in 1918 to Prince Harry's marriage to actress Meghan Markle in 2018. This is the story of the high wire act, which royals have had to perform over the last 100 years, to stay on the throne. Black and white footage and unseen archive from multiple international and private collections are also shown.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Picturing Elizabeth: Her Life in Images“ Queen Elizabeth II seamlessly moved through various roles in the monarch. Picture: File Broadcaster Sophie Raworth explores the stories behind some of the most famous and era-defining pictures of the Queen who is the most visually represented person in the whole of human history. She shows how they chart our changing relationship with monarchy and illuminates on how the royals want to be perceived.

Story continues below Advertisement

Whether it is regal monarch, relaxed wife, racing enthusiast or grandmother, viewers find how the Queen has negotiated the line between royal formality and the everyday. “This pictorial legacy, on everything from coins, stamps, photos and portraits, will play a powerful role in how we remember the Queen, helping to fix her place in history and document the changing times through which she lived,“ explains Raworth. “When the Queen Spoke to the Nation”

Story continues below Advertisement

The Queen never gave interviews but there was one way her followers could discover what was deeply important to her - through her speeches. Picture: Supplied This film looks back at the Queen’s annual Christmas Day messages and the handful of momentous occasions when she made rare special addresses and spoke directly to the nation at times of crisis, commemoration and celebration. It tells a story of how a very private Queen was able to use the public platform of these speeches to deliver powerful messages to Britain and the Commonwealth that truly reflected her core values and beliefs. “Elizabeth: Her Passions and Pastimes”

A film celebrating the life of The Queen through her passions and pastimes. Picture: Supplied. The film celebrates the life of the Queen through the passions and pastimes of the longest serving monarch. What did she really enjoy? Where and when did she most relax? What absorbed and entertained her? From horses and dogs to TV, film, music and theatre, the tastes and affections that gave Her Majesty the most pleasure.

It also including interviews from friends, members of the Royal Household, Yachtsmen from Royal Yacht Britannia, and celebrities who have shared in her passions and pastimes. “Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(S)” ‘Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(S)’ is a unique and inventive feature documentary about the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Supplied ‘Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(S)’ is a unique and inventive feature documentary about the life of Queen Elizabeth II.