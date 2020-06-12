Gabrielle Union secures TV rights for LGBTQI+ activist George M. Johnson's memoir

Gabrielle Union has secured the rights to turn the memoir of LGBTQI+ activist George M. Johnson into a TV series.

The 47-year-old actress - whose company, I'll Have Another Productions, is under the Sony Pictures TV umbrella - is said to have a first-look deal at adapting his book "All Boys Aren't Blue" for the small screen.

Gabrielle said in a statement: "Queer black existence has been here forever yet rarely has that experience been shown in literature or film and television.

"Being a parent to a queer identifying daughter has given me the platform to make sure that these stories are being told in a truthful and authentic way and George's memoir gives you the blueprint for that and more.

"What I love about this book is that it not only offers a space for queer kids of colour to be seen and heard but it also offers those who see themselves outside of that standpoint to be held accountable and help them better understand what it takes to truly have acceptance with someone who is considered other."