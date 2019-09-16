Game of Thrones picked up 10 awards in craft and technical categories. Picture: HBO via AP/African News Agency (ANA)

"Game of Thrones" dominated the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday. The HBO fantasy series picked up 10 awards in craft and technical categories at the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, winning awards for visual effects, non-prosthetic make-up, main title design and drama series casting.

"Game of Thrones" was feted for its eighth and final season during the second night of the annual awards ceremony.

Other big winners included HBO's limited series "Chernobyl", which picked up seven awards in total, including cinematography, sound, music and video editing.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" also had seven wins in total, including Outstanding Guest Actress and Actor for Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby.

Bradley Whitford made history on the night as he became the first person to win an Emmy in both the comedy and drama guest categories.

The actor previously won for "Transparent" in 2015 and picked up the drama award for his work on "The Handmaid's Tale" on Sunday. He joked: "Awards show are not arenas of justice. We know that because the ‘hot priest' [Fleabag's Andrew Scott] did not get nominated. They are conspiracies of circumstance and my circumstances are so lucky."

He went on to praise the show, adding: "I get to look into Lizzie [Elisabeth] Moss' eyes. She's getting to perform what I think is the voice of a generation. It's like Sophie's Choice the series… I want to thank Margaret Atwood with giving us perspective… action is the antidote to despair."

Full List Of Creative Arts Emmys Winners



Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: "State Of The Union" (Sundance TV)

Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series: "Game Of Thrones" (HBO)

Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-camera Series (Half-hour): "Russian Doll" (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie: "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: Rosamund Pike, "State Of The Union" (Sundance TV)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie: "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): "Game Of Thrones" (HBO)

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series: "Game Of Thrones" (HBO)

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series: Fleabag" (Amazon)

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Supervision: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score): "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score): "Game Of Thrones" (HBO)

Outstanding Commercial: Nike — Dream Crazy

Outstanding Original Interactive Program: NASA’s Insight Mars Landing

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: Chris O’dowd, “State Of The Union" (Sundance TV)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: "Succession" (HBO)

Outstanding Main Title Design: "Game Of Thrones" (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series: Jane Lynch/"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie: "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-camera Series: "the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program: "glow" (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie: "Game Of Thrones" (HBO)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-camera Series (One Hour):”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series: Bradley Whitford/"the Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-camera Series: “The Ranch" (Netflix)

Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-prosthetic): "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-camera Series (Non-prosthetic): "Game Of Thrones" (HBO)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: "Russian Doll" (Netflix)

Outstanding Period Costumes: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie: "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Outstanding Fantasy/sci-fi Costumes: "Game Of Thrones" (HBO)

Outstanding Multi-camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: "One Day At A Time" (Netflix)

Outstanding Children"s Program: "When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special" (HBO)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects: "Game Of Thrones" (HBO)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role: "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (half-hour) And Animation: "Barry" (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): "Game Of Thrones" (HBO)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-hour): "Russian Doll" (Netflix): Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More): "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming: "crazy Ex-girlfriend" (The Cw)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series: Luke Kirby, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More): "The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie: "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-hour) And Animation: "Barry" (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series: Cherry Jones/"the Handmaid"s Tale (Hulu)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special: "Star Trek: Discovery" (CBS All Access)