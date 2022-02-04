'Janet Jackson' 4 part docuseries set to air on M-Net

American singer Janet Jackson exposes her tumultuous life in a four-part documentary coming to M-Net on February 17. The four-hour documentary sees the “All For You” hitmaker travel back to her hometown, Gary, Indiana, to see where her incredible journey began.

Speaking like never before, Jackson discusses everything, including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, where he accidentally exposed her nipple, the controversy surrounding her late brother Michael Jackson, as well as becoming a mother later in life. Talking to “Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show“, Jackson said that her favourite episode is the first because it talks about her brothers and other family.

She said it was difficult to choose footage for the doccie because there was so much. “It’s hard to tell your story in four hours. It’s a very difficult thing to do,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight) Jan du Plessis, Channel Director: M-Net Channels, said: “M-Net is very excited to bring the much-talked about Janet Jackson documentary to the African continent.

It’s a never seen before, all-encompassing coverage of her career journey and family. We know our viewers will be intrigued by her story,” said du Plessis. The documentary comes in celebration of the anniversary of Jackson’s first album.

It is a definitive story of Janet Jackson, one of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history. Jackson has enjoyed immense success but has also endured incredible tragedy. With no stone left unturned, Jackson lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.

Episodes will air as follows: Thursday, February 17 at 9.30pm - “Baby Sister” Thursday, February 24 at 9.30pm - “Control”