Justin Bieber to headline Nickeloden's Kids' Choice Awards 2021

Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber has been tapped as the headline performer for this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. A celebration of fan-favourite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more, Bieber will hit the “KCA” main stage for epic, show-stopping performances of his chart-topping hits “Intentions,” joined by Quavo, and his latest single “Anyone.” Hosted by actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 will air live on Saturday, March 13 as Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp takes fans on a virtual ride around the world and beyond. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kids' Choice Awards (@kidschoiceawards) The show will also be simulcast live across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel. “The Kids’ Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment.

“Although the show may look different this year, the KCA’s are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime”, said Justin.

With over a dozen Kids’ Choice Awards wins, Justin leads the pack with five nominations this year: three in the category of Favourite Music Collaboration for his songs “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with benny blanco, and “Stuck with U” with Ariana Grande; one for Favourite Song for “Yummy;” and one for Favourite Male Artist.

Justin continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world: the #1 artist on YouTube with 60+ million subscribers, the #2 artist on Spotify global with over 65 million monthly listeners, over 200 million in combined U.S. radio audience per week, three tracks in the Billboard Top 40, and three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award for his 2020 album “Changes”.