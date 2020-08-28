Keke Palmer says hosting MTV VMAS will be 'insane'

Movie star Keke Palmer is looking forward to hosting the MTV Video Music Awards, saying it'll be an "insane" experience. The 27-year-old actress is set to present the annual ceremony in New York City on Sunday, and Keke is already feeling excited about the bash, having watched the Video Music Awards at home as a child. Looking forward to the event, she told “Daily Pop”: "I'm too excited about this. First of all, the VMAs! I love the VMAs. "I watched it always growing up, so to be hosting is insane. But then also, the opportunity to just have fun and cut up. It's going to be too much." View this post on Instagram Maybe I should go old school and SPICE it up when I host the @vmas!! See what I wear this Sunday 8/30 at 8pm at the 2020 #VMAs on @mtv 💞 A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) on Aug 27, 2020 at 9:00am PDT The MTV show is set to take place in various outdoor spaces throughout New York City due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that hasn't dampened Keke's sense of excitement, with the actress admitting she's particularly looking forward to seeing the South Korean boy band BTS in action.

Speaking about their upcoming performance, she said: "BTS I know always brings it and it's history being made. [A] K-pop group performing on the VMAs stage, this is awesome and needs to happen. I'm excited."

Keke has also called for love and understanding amid ongoing unrest in the US.

The actress - who starred alongside Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Stiles in the crime drama film 'Hustlers' - urged Americans to unite and "try to be there for each other" following a turbulent few months.

She said: "Let's just stop with the bull and let's just love each other and let's heal each other.

"Let's try to be there for each other. Let's try to give more balance, you know, to all of this."