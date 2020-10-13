Khloe Kardashian: Saying goodbye to 'KUWTK' is 'devastating'

Khloe Kardashian feels “devastated” to be saying goodbye to “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, as her family announced the show will end in 2021. The 36-year-old reality star and her family will bring their E! reality show to an end next year with the program’s 20th season, and Khloe has now admitted she’s “sad” to be letting go of the show after 14 years on air. However, Khloe and her best friend Malika Haqq - who guest stars on the show - are also excited to open “another chapter” in their lives after the series ends. Khloe explained: "It's devastating for all of us. "The day it happened, Malika and I were talking throughout the day, because you don't have to be a main character - you're still a part of this journey from day one, even if you were in the first episode or not.

“You have been you Simon, you Malika, you guys have been our family.

“You're on this journey with us and just for any chapter to end, that doesn't mean everything is ending for good. That just means there's room for another chapter to open.

"It's sad, but we've been doing this for 15 years. We get two weeks off a year. It's exhausting. We're all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap.”

The Good American co-founder knows she’ll find the change hard to cope with, but understands that every member of her family needs to take a break.

She added: "It's hard because I'm not good with change, but that doesn't mean I don't need a break. I'm also sometimes afraid to take the break. I know it's good. It hits me in waves - like today, I've been nauseous all day and I know I have anxiety.”

Khloe also revealed she and her family - including sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, and mother Kris Jenner - had no idea how much the program would change their lives.

Speaking during an appearance on the “Emergency Contact” podcast, she said: "We were told we were a show filler and to not get comfortable. There wasn't any pressure because it was like, they don't think we're gonna last, so let's have fun with it.”