Kim Cattrall reprises Samantha Jones role for ‘And Just Like That...’

Kim Cattrall will appear in the second season of “And Just Like That...”. The 66-year-old actress – who has been locked in a feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker for years – has reportedly reprised her “Sex and the City” role of Samantha Jones for the finale of the upcoming season of the HBO Max spin-off.

However, according to “Variety”, Cattrall will only appear in one scene and she shot her dialogue in New York City on March 22 without seeing or speaking to any of the rest of the cast or showrunner, Michael Patrick King. Watch video: In Cattrall’s cameo, Samantha – who has moved to London – will have a phone conversation with Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, after season one saw the characters exchange text messages and make a plan to see one another.

While legendary “SATC” costume designer Patricia Field hasn't been working on “And Just Like That...”, she dressed Cattrall for her scene. Last June, King confirmed Samantha would be part of a story in season two, but at the time Cattrall wasn't expected to return. Asked if Samantha and Carrie would be in contact in the next set of episodes, he told Variety: "Yes!"

The two characters met off-screen during the finale after Carrie scattered Mr Big's ashes, and he admitted each writer on the show "has a different version of what happened" during their reunion. He said: "It’s very funny, because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation. “So, I think there was some Champagne. I think there was a grown-up back and forth, and a love affair that they realised that something’s more important than being afraid to heal.

"I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved. Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in,” he said. Cattrall previously claimed she only found out about “And Just Like That...” when fans did. She insisted: “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”