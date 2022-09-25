Lily Collins teases 'another wild ride' in ‘Emily in Paris’

Lily Collins thinks season three of 'Emily in Paris' will be "another wild ride". The 33-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, and Lily has taken to social media to tease the upcoming season.

Alongside a screenshot from the new series, Collins, who stars alongside Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Ashley Park and Lucien Laviscount, wrote on Instagram: "First look at @emilyinparis Saison Trois!! Get ready for new looks, new locations, new love triangles… Merci France for being a home away from home and embracing us yet again. "So proud of this cast and crew and cannot WAIT for you all to see what our girl Emily gets up to! Get ready for another wild ride… (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) A teaser for season three shows Collins's on-screen character seemingly getting close to Alfie - who is played by Lucien - after Emily's relationship status was left unclear at the end of season two.

Meanwhile, the actress previously admitted to being inspired by Emily's sense of style. The actress revealed that she admired the "boldness" of her on-screen character. She said: "I think Emily’s boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed off on me."

Watch video: Collins has always been passionate about fashion. However, starring in the show has made her more courageous than ever. She explained: "I always loved fashion growing up, so I’ve never been afraid of it, but I’ve just not always thought it would work on me. Throwing in those little influences here and there - Emily encourages me to do it more."

Collins - who married filmmaker Charlie McDowell in 2021 - also thinks she developed on a personal level amid the coronavirus pandemic. Asked how the pandemic changed her life, she said: "I definitely used the time to learn and grow and educate myself on lots of different things, specifically how can I be a better person? “How can I understand myself more so I can be a more mindful, empathetic, and supportive partner, daughter, friend, colleague - all these things that make up who I am. How can I be kinder to me, to myself?"