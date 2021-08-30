Mark Hamill and Eric Stonestreet lead tributes Ed Asner

Hollywood is mourning the loss of late acting legend Ed Asner, who died peacefully at the age of 91 at the weekend. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Elf” star sadly died on Sunday morning, aged 91, surrounded by his family.

Asner played the role of Lou Grant in 166 episodes of the former landmark CBS sitcom between 1970 and 1977. And his co-star, Hamil, 69, was among those to honour the star following the news of his passing. He captioned a GIF from a famous scene in the show: "A great man...a great actor... a great life. Thank you Mr. Asner. #RIP."

Stonestreet, 49, worked with the 'Up' star on 'Modern Family' and admitted it was a huge honour. He tweeted: "He played one of the best characters in television history. I was honored that I got to work with him, a fellow Kansas Citian, on Modern Family. Rest In Peace, sir. (sic)" “Star Trek” star George Takei, 84, wrote: "Ed Asner, who won seven Emmy awards including five for the unforgettable role of Lou Grant, has passed away. He was a giant on the screen, and a philanthropist, too. A man of true heart and talent. He will be missed."

Actress Mia Farrow, 76, admitted it was a "privilege" to know the Hollywood legend. She wrote: "To know Ed, even a little, was a privilege. You could not find a more honorable person. He will be missed. Love to his wonderful family. (sic)" Co-creator of Asner's most recent series, “Cobra Kai”, Jon Hurwitz, remembered the “Senior Entourage” star for his "contagious" sense of humour.