Mira is on the case in 'Mira, Royal Detective' set to air on Disney Jr

There is a new Indian detective in town and she’s ready to save the day. Disney Junior’s new animated series, “Mira, Royal Detective” will have kids transported to the magical land of Jalpur to solve peculiar mysteries, learn about Indian culture and some top notch Bollywood dance moves. The first of its kind, the show is geared towards ages 2 to 7 and the young at heart. The animation boasts an all Indian cast and introduces a brave and resourceful girl from the town named Mira, who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen after solving a mystery that involves saving the kingdom's young prince. Mira will travel throughout the kingdom helping royals and town-folk alike along with her friend Prince Neel, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku.

She will stop at nothing to solve a case, taking young viewers on adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning.

Rooted in India's vibrant heritage, each episode will weave authentic music, dance and customs into two 11-minutes stories.

The series boasts an all-star cast of prominent South Asians including Jameela Jamil, Freida Pinto, Hannah Simone, Kal Penn and Utkarsh Ambudkar and newcomer Leela Ladnier stars as the voice of Mira.

Choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan said the show includes a variety of South Asian musical styles, including Bollywood, pop, classical, folk, fusion and more, with a classic Disney feel.

“I have always wanted to work with Disney.

“And now it has happened! Knowing that I was going to choreograph on animated characters and that too, that looked like me was an amazing feeling.

“This is the first show of its kind and the creatives involved did such a fantastic job.

“I can guarantee that there will be many other shows following suit”, said Mahajan.

With the series being ordered for a second season, Evert van der Veer, Vice President, Media Networks of The Walt Disney Company Africa said they are thrilled to be introducing Mira as well as celebrating India’s vibrant heritage.

“We are thrilled to not only be introducing family audiences across the continent to a brave, empowered, creative and inspiring character in the form of Mira, but also to be celebrating India’s vibrant heritage.

“Each episode showcases the country’s culture and customs, weaving costuming, music, dance, food and set design to specific holiday traditions and festivals into the storylines, offering a new addition to the diverse and exciting line up on Disney Junior,” said van der Veer.

“Mira, Royal Detective” is set to air weekdays from November 9 at 6pm on Disney Junior (DStv channel 309).