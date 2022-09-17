Must-watch documentaries based on Queen Elizabeth II’s life

London and some parts of the world are in mourning following the passing of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II. The life of the beloved monarch has been celebrated the whole week since her passing was announced by Buckingham Palace.

Some of us are unable to stand in the long queues in London to pay our respects, so you are able to do it from the comfort of your own home. If you are also still trying to understand what the fuss is about 96 old granny, a good documentary often provides that much-needed clarification. This weekend, TLC will be airing two documentaries detailing the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her marriage to the late Prince Philip all throughout her reign as Queen of the United Kingdom. A Very Royal Wedding

The marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on November 20, 1947 was supposed to be a low-key family affair, but it became an extraordinary moment of celebration to raise the spirits of a world broken by war. Brought to life through a stunning colour archive, and with access to exclusive behind the scenes footage, this landmark documentary tells the story of how the wedding captured the hearts of all. It celebrates the contributions of all those who made the wedding such a unique occasion, from those on the inside including members of the royal family, through to the jewellers and dressmakers.

At the heart of the film are stunning recreations of the engagement ring and the wedding cake. Presented by British actor Alexander Armstrong. This will air on Sunday at 8pm on TLC (DStv channel 135) Queen Elizabeth II: The Unlikely Queen

Queen Elizabeth II, the cornerstone of modern British history and reigning monarch for seven decades. She has seen the world change drastically during her time as Queen. Her inscrutable commitment to duty has defined her lifetime of service to the Crown and lifetime of service to God. But Elizabeth was never meant to be Queen… Airs on Sunday at 9pm on TLC.