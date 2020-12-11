National Geographic series 'Return To The Moon' tracks first woman's journey to the Moon

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Fifty years after the Apollo space flights, a new generation at NASA is suiting up for an historic return to the moon. The Artemis programme has trailblazing ambitions: a woman will step on the lunar surface for the first time. In a long-term collaboration with NASA, National Geographic will give viewers an all-access pass to this group of intrepid astronauts and their colleagues, documenting their efforts, ambitions, sacrifices and breakthrough first steps in the special event series “Return To The Moon”. Co-Founders Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn together with Suzanne Lavery join as executive producers while award-winning filmmaker, Jerry Rothwell will serve as series director. National Geographic will offer a comprehensive look at this mission, using all of its print and digital storytelling platforms to invest in extensive, multiyear coverage of NASA’s journey. Following the model of the magazine’s iconic coverage of the early days of the Apollo program, National Geographic will report and photograph in the laboratories and in the field for major milestones.

The brand's latest digital and social media innovations will be utilised to provide audiences with an immersive, multimedia experience, giving viewers a unique behind-the-scenes look at this groundbreaking endeavour.

The series will track the entirety of the Artemis program right up to the moment NASA lands the first woman and next man on the moon.

Viewers will get a rare look behind-the-scenes, bringing them on a once-in-a-generation journey and introducing them to Artemis’ key players.

Shooting across four years, from now until the lunar launch, “Return To The Moon” will follow the full progress of the mission, through Artemis I’s orbit of the moon, Artemis II’s crewed flight around the moon and ultimately Artemis III’s lunar landings and return to Earth.

Audiences will not only travel with the astronauts to the stratosphere but also witness personal moments: possibly hearing from those closest to the astronauts through the duration of the missions and hearing how it feels when your loved one is over 383 000 kilometres away.

With a ringside seat on the action, audiences will see the full scope of a NASA mission through the experiences of the astronauts and the crew striving to take them to the moon, as well as the emotional impact it has on them, and what it means for everyone back on Earth.

Simon and Jonathan Chinn said: “Return To The Moon“ has an astonishing human drama at its heart: a new and diverse generation of astronauts preparing to embark on the most extraordinary journey of their lives.

By bringing our feature documentary background and sensibility to their stories, our focus will be on the intimate and often high-stakes emotional moments that no-one else will capture as the spotlight of the world falls on this pioneering endeavour, which will include the first woman stepping onto the lunar surface.

“We are thrilled to be working with NASA and National Geographic to bring this epic story to a global audience,” said the producers.

While Jerry Rothwell said: “I hope that by following the journey of the first woman to step on the moon, more than 50 years after the first Apollo landing, this series will inspire a new generation of young people to dream without limits.

“We are excited for the Artemis Generation,” said the director.

Tune in on DStv Channel 181 for “Return To The Moon”.