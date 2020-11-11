Performers and presenters announced for E! People's Choice Awards 2020

Singer Demi Lovato will be host to the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. The E! People's Choice Awards 2020 will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica from 2am and the ceremony at 4am on Sunday, November 15 on E! (DStv channel 124). Grammy award-winner Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle will take the stage for two unforgettable performances. The “Sorry” hitmaker is up for seven prizes on the night, including Male Artist of 2020, Song of 2020 for “Intentions” and “Stuck With U”, Album of 2020 for “Changes" and Collaboration of 2020 for 'Holy'. Additionally, the following celebrities are set to take the stage as presenters at this year’s show include Addison Rae, Armie Hammer, Bebe Rexha, Jameela Jamil, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler, the Creator and many more.

This year E! will honour entertainment powerhouse Jennifer Lopez with The People’s Icon Award, world-renowned entertainment mogul, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tyler Perry with The People’s Champion of 2020 Award and award-winning actor, producer, and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross with The Fashion Icon Award.

Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital said in a year of unrest and uncertainty, Tyler Perry proved a natural leader.

“From his pioneering efforts in successfully, and safely, restarting production and creating jobs at Tyler Perry Studios, to personally supporting charities and families in need, he continuously inspires hope in people. We are honoured to present him with the People’s Champion of 2020 Award,” said Neal.

The likes of Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande are also among those nominated.

The E! People's Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 15 on E! (DStv Channel 124) starting at 4am, with Giuliana Rancic hosting The Red Carpet at 2am.