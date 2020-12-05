Ranking the 2020 Christmas adverts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Get in the spirit of Christmas with these heart-warming holiday commercials from the UK. Overseas, Christmas adverts airing on television for the first time is the equivalent of driving through town to see the fairy lights or noticing mince pies, fruitcakes and advent calendars stocking up the shelves at grocery stores. And, much like the warmer weather that we’ve been having in South Africa, and the smell of a braais wafting through the air, it’s simply just another sign that the holidays are around the corner, bringing with it an enormous flutter of excitement and nostalgia. Although these adverts only air in certain countries, they’re available to watch on YouTube allowing people from all over the world to appreciate them. Created by big name brands like Coca Cola and Disney, the ads get steamed millions and millions of times each.

If you have already happened across one of them, you’ll understand all the social media hype they’ve been getting for leaving people feeling heart-warmed and with tears in their eyes.

With 2020 bringing about some rather unusual circumstances that people from around the globe had to live through, the messages behind some of these adverts are even more meaningful.

From spreading love and kindness to focussing on what’s really important in life, there’s a little something to be learnt in each one of these film-style adverts.

Top 5 Christmas ads of 2020:

1. Give A Little Love | Waitrose & John Lewis

The stunning graphics, creative, yet seamless transitions between shots and its ability to move you, this advert deserves a spot at the top of the list.

2. From Our Family To Yours | Disney

No matter how old we get or how far removed we are from our homes and the heart of all our family traditions, this advert reminds us to cherish those special customs.

3. Inner Child | McDonald's

Sometimes we need to be reminded to rejoice in letting out our inner child, whether it’s getting excited to put the tree up or helping your mom bake Christmas cookies.

4. Coca-Cola Christmas Commercial

“This Christmas, give something only you can give,” is the message behind this little story.

Whether it’s calling up your grandmother who lives across the country or doing some Christmas themed arts and crafts with your younger siblings, it’s all about being together.

5. Aldi Christmas Launch Advert

This advert has a similar message to the Coca Cola one.

Focussing on family and being together to celebrate a special holiday.