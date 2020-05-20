Ruby Rose quits 'Batwoman'

Ruby Rose has quit "Batwoman" after just one season, as Warner Brothers and The CW confirm they will recast her titular role. The 34-year-old actress starred as Kate Kane and her titular alter-ego in The CW series during its first season - which began airing last year - but has opted to step down from the leading role, leaving bosses scrambling to recast her. In a statement, Rose revealed: "I have made the very difficult decision to not return to 'Batwoman' next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. "I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful." And in their own statement, Warner Brothers and The CW confirmed they will be pushing ahead with season two of the series, and will be hunting for a replacement actress.

They said: "Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to 'Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we - along with the show's talented creative team - look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

No reason was given for Ruby's departure, but when she was cast in the role, she received backlash from critics who claimed she "wasn't queer enough" to play the role.

But the former "Orange is the New Black" star had insisted she didn't care about negative comments, because she knew the part was her "dream role".

She said last year: "I didn't really care because I worked really hard to get the role. It's a dream role.

"I've said it before, but I'm not going to be on my deathbed wishing that people on the internet liked me more."