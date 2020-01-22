RuPaul is set to host 'Saturday Night Live'









RuPaul in "AJ and the Queen".Picture: Saeed Adyani/Netflix RuPaul is set to make his debut hosting "Saturday Night Live" on February 8, with special guest performer Justin Bieber joining him. The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star will make his debut as the host on the US late-night comedy sketch TV show on February 8, with the episode set to see special guest Justin Bieber perform his new single 'Yummy'. NBC also announced that American football star J. J. Watt and country singer Luke Combs will appear on February 1. Alongside a pin board containing notes with the dates and names of upcoming stars set to appear on the show attached to it, RuPaul wrote on Instagram: "C'mon SNL! @justinbieber @nbcsnl (sic)" The 59-year-old drag queen's fellow 'Drag Race' judge, Michelle Visage, is over the moon that her pal is getting to live out his dream.

She wrote on Twitter: "This. Is NOT. A drill. @nbcsnl @rupaulofficial hosting !! RU IS HOSTING SNL! FINALLY! OMFGGGGG (sic)"

RuPaul and Michelle previously discussed the television personality's goal to host "SNL" and recalled meeting the programme's producer, Lorne Michaels, at the Emmys two years ago.

Speaking on their podcast "What's The Tee", RuPaul told Michelle that Lorne had told him: "I'm a fan of your work. Congratulations. We'll continue this conversation real soon."

The 51-year-old star predicted at the time: "All I knew was in that moment, you are going to host 'SNL.'"

For Justin, it will be his third time performing on the show, having previously been the musical guest in 2013 and 2010.

His "SNL" gig comes after he opened up about his battle with Lyme disease - an infectious disease spread by ticks.

Taking to his Instagram account, Justin said: "While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

"These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP (sic)"

Justin's upcoming YouTube documentary series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' - which premieres on January 27 - will see him talk about the symptoms he endured in 2019, which he says went undiagnosed until late last year.