RuPaul is set to make his debut hosting "Saturday Night Live" on February 8, with special guest performer Justin Bieber joining him.
NBC also announced that American football star J. J. Watt and country singer Luke Combs will appear on February 1.
Alongside a pin board containing notes with the dates and names of upcoming stars set to appear on the show attached to it, RuPaul wrote on Instagram: "C'mon SNL! @justinbieber @nbcsnl (sic)"
The 59-year-old drag queen's fellow 'Drag Race' judge, Michelle Visage, is over the moon that her pal is getting to live out his dream.