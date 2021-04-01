Sharon Osbourne 'disappointed' with how CBS handled her ‘The Talk’ controversy

Sharon Osbourne is “bitterly disappointed” at how CBS handled her “The Talk” controversy, as sources say it is a "sickening scenario" for her. The 68-year-old entertainer clashed with her co-host during an episode of the CBS talk show on March 10, when she defended her friend Piers Morgan against allegations of racism following his comments about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. This prompted the network to launch an investigation into the show – which has been off air for almost two weeks due to the controversy – and last week, the broadcaster announced Sharon would not be returning to the show as her actions “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace”. And now, sources have said Sharon isn’t impressed with how the situation was handled. One insider said: “Sharon is bitterly disappointed at how it all played out. Her whole career has been based on not holding back, speaking her mind and championing free speech — so to be classified or perceived as a bigot or a racist is a sickening scenario and an utter nightmare for her, especially since she insists up and down it’s all a pack of lies and that’s the last thing she is.”

But the television star has the support of her family and friends, who have been telling her she will “bounce back 10 times stronger”.

The source added to Us Weekly magazine: “Her family is supporting her too and it tears them all apart seeing her suffer like this. They think it’s a big stitch-up and she’s been hung out to dry for something she hasn’t done or believed in.”

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Sharon is in a financial battle with CBS, as she believes she is owed a seven-figure sum.

Another insider said: "Sharon is livid - a lot of what is being said is total nonsense, but she wanted to be away from the drama and agreed it was time to step away.

"She is adamant she is still owed money, though, and won’t let that go. A quick departure with no further fuss would suit everyone but she isn’t giving in on the cash.”