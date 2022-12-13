'The Banshees of Inisherin’ leads Golden Globe nominations

The dark comedy, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as friends in 1920s Ireland, is up for eight prizes, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, as well as acting nods for both Farrell (Best Actor) and Gleeson (Best Supporting Actor).

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has six nominations, while the Tom Cruise blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Daniel Craig's whodunnit 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' have also been recognised in the film categories.

Other stars to be nominated for acting awards include Austin Butler for 'Elvis', Ana de Armas for the Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde' and Hugh Jackman for 'The Son'.

Brendan Fraser is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in 'The Whale' but last month said that he would not be attending the ceremony after accusing Philip Berk, the former president of organisers of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA), of sexually assaulting him in 2003.