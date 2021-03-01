'The Crown' leads winners at 2021 Golden Globes

“The Crown” was this year's big Golden Globe Awards winner, taking four accolades. Netflix's regal drama scooped one of the evening's biggest honours, Best Television Series, Drama, while cast members Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin, and Gillian Anderson each took acting accolades at Sunday's ceremony, which was staged in both New York and Los Angeles, with the winners accepting remotely from home. Josh and Emma - who played Prince Charles and Princess Diana - were honoured with Best Performance by an Actor and Actress in a Television Series, Drama respectively, while Gillian Anderson's portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher saw her take the Best Supporting Actress, Television honour. Congratulations to @joshoconnor15 for winning Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/LWHcapjpio — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021 Accepting the Best Television Series, Drama honour, showrunner Peter Morgan lamented the fact the ceremony wasn't being held in person. He said: "I'm just sorry I'm sitting here in my tragic little office, nut surrounded by the people who make this show such a pleasure to make.

"Olivia, Tobias, Helena, Gillian, Emma, Josh, Erin, the directors, my wonderful producers, the editor, the composer...

"Quite frankly I miss not being with my fellow nominees in that wonderful room, that crazy room. I'm glad I'm not having to face the room making the speech, it's always the most fun awards show."

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy went to “Schitt's Creek”, with its star Catherine O'Hara taking Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, though her co-star Eugene Levy missed out on the Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy award, which went to Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”.

.@jasonsudeikis wins for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/kJyyfRcH6g — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

“The Queen's Gambit” also had two wins, for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for its star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Congratulations to Anya Taylor-Joy for winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/bDQqL2stbU — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

In the movie categories, Chloe Zhao became only the second female filmmaker to take the Best Director prize, while her work “Nomadland” also took the coveted Best Motion Picture, Drama honour.

Chloé Zhao takes home the award for Best Motion Picture Director for Nomadland. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/YvPeTUvn1b — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy went to “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, for which its star, Sacha Baron Cohen - who also won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy - paid tribute to the film’s crew, who had run "the risk of getting arrested, the risk of getting Covid" in making the movie.

He added: “They did that because we all believed so deeply in releasing this movie before the election to show the danger of lies, hates, conspiracies and the power of truth, empathy and democracy.”

Congratulations to @SachaBaronCohen for winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/fzbnKc7sOS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Elsewhere at the ceremony, the late Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured with the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama award for his work on “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” and Andra Day was a surprise winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband @chadwickboseman at the #GoldenGlobes.pic.twitter.com/UOgdLlnA52 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

This year's Golden Globes were hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

Golden Globe Awards 2021 list of winners:

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture:

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best Supporting Actor, Television:

John Boyega, "Small Axe"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Catherine O"Hara, "Schitt’s Creek"

Best Motion Picture, Animated:

"Soul"

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture:

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama:

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture:

"Is Si (Seen)", "The Life Ahead"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, "Soul"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

"Schitt’s Creek"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama:

Josh O"Connor, "The Crown"

Best Picture, Foreign Language:

"Minari"

Best Television Series, Drama:

"The Crown"

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture:

Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"

Best Supporting Actress, Television:

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen’s Gambit"

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

"The Queen’s Gambit"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

Best Director, Motion Picture:

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy:

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

"Nomadland"