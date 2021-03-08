'The Crown', 'Nomadland' lead Critics' Choice Award winners
“The Crown” and “Nomadland” each won four prizes at this year's Critics' Choice Awards, while the late Chadwick Boseman was among the stars recognised in the acting categories.
The Great Recession drama - which stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves home to travel around the American West - led the winners in the movie categories at Sunday’s ceremony, scooping the coveted Best Picture accolade ahead of "Da 5 Bloods", "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom", "Mank", "Minari", "News of the World", "One Night in Miami", "Promising Young Woman", "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7".
It also saw Chloe Zhao recognised with both Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, while Joshua James Richards took home Best Cinematography for his work on the film.
In the television categories, "The Crown" was named Best Drama Series ahead of "Better Call Saul", "The Good Fight", "Lovecraft Country", "The Mandalorian", "Ozark", "Perry Mason", and "This Is Us", and there were wins in the Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series for Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin - who portrayed Prince Charles and Princess Diana - as well as Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, which went to Gillian Anderson for her work as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Elsewhere at the ceremony - which was hosted by Taye Diggs - "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" actor Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured in the Best Actor category, while Best Actress went to Carey Mulligan for "Promising Young Woman".
Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress went to Daniel Kaluuya for "Judas and the Black Messiah" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" star Maria Bakalova, and the cast of "The Trial of the Chicago 7" scooped Best Acting Ensemble.
In the TV categories, "Ted Lasso" led the comedy winners, being named Best Comedy Series, as well as Jason Sudeikis taking Best Actor in a comedy series and his co-star Hannah Waddingham taking Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
"Schitt"s Creek" was awarded the remaining comedy honours, with Catherine O"Hara winning Best Actress in a comedy series and Daniel Levy taking Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
"The Queen’s Gambit" was named Best Limited Series, and its star Anya Taylor-Joy was recognised with Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.
"Small Axe" star John Boyega took home Best Actor in a Limited Series of Movie Made for Television.
FILM
Best Picture:
"Nomadland"
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
Best Actress
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Best Young Actor/Actress
Alan Kim, "Minari"
Best Acting Ensemble:
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Best Director:
Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
Best Comedy:
"Palm Springs"
Best Foreign Language Film:
"Minari"
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series:
"The Crown"
Best Actor in a Drama Series:
Josh O"Connor, "The Crown"
Best Actress in a Drama Series:
Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
Best Comedy Series:
"Ted Lasso"
Best Actor in a Comedy Series:
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Best Actress in a Comedy Series:
Catherine O"Hara, "Schitt"s Creek "
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Daniel Levy, "Schitt’s Creek"
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
Best Limited Series:
"The Queen’s Gambit"
Best Movie Made for Television:
"Hamilton"
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:
John Boyega, "Small Axe"
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:
Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen’s Gambit"
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:
Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:
Uzo Aduba, "Mrs. America"
Best Talk Show:
"Late Night with Seth Meyers"
Best Comedy Special:
"Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill" and "Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia"