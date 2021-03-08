'The Crown', 'Nomadland' lead Critics' Choice Award winners

“The Crown” and “Nomadland” each won four prizes at this year's Critics' Choice Awards, while the late Chadwick Boseman was among the stars recognised in the acting categories.

The Great Recession drama - which stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves home to travel around the American West - led the winners in the movie categories at Sunday’s ceremony, scooping the coveted Best Picture accolade ahead of "Da 5 Bloods", "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom", "Mank", "Minari", "News of the World", "One Night in Miami", "Promising Young Woman", "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

It also saw Chloe Zhao recognised with both Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, while Joshua James Richards took home Best Cinematography for his work on the film.

In the television categories, "The Crown" was named Best Drama Series ahead of "Better Call Saul", "The Good Fight", "Lovecraft Country", "The Mandalorian", "Ozark", "Perry Mason", and "This Is Us", and there were wins in the Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series for Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin - who portrayed Prince Charles and Princess Diana - as well as Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, which went to Gillian Anderson for her work as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Elsewhere at the ceremony - which was hosted by Taye Diggs - "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" actor Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured in the Best Actor category, while Best Actress went to Carey Mulligan for "Promising Young Woman".