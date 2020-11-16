'The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius' to air on ESPN

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

“The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius” will premiere from Thursday, November 19 at 8pm on ESPN (DStv 218). The four-part documentary series forms part of the 30 for 30 sports documentary series, a celebration of ESPN’s 30th anniversary. The channel has gone on to chronicle over 100 sportsmen/teams over the 30 years. Their latest documentary, “The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius” features interviews with more than a dozen of the figures closest to the story. It recounts Pistorius’s fall from grace after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of February 14, 2013 in his home in Pretoria.

Over 200 interviews were conducted for this documentary.

Director Daniel Gordon and his film making team travelled to eight countries over a period of four years to conduct theses interviews for the film including South Africa, Italy, America, Iceland and Germany.

“The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius” flashes back to the very beginning of the future Paralympic star’s life, chronicling his improbable ascent from a young boy who had both his undeveloped legs amputated as a toddler to overnight teenage phenomenon at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games.

“Shattering records and convention, ’The Blade Runner,’ as he became known, then went on a quest to compete against able-bodied athletes at the Olympics.

It also explores his struggle against international track and field officials that continued for years before Pistorius finally prevailed and competed at the London Olympics in 2012.

Less than a year later, he was in a South African courtroom, accused of murdering his girlfriend, which is covered extensively in the film.

Before the making of this documentary both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families were consulted in the research and planning for the film.

Both families were also given the opportunity to be interviewed. And no pay interviews were conducted.

Part one of “The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius” premieres on Thursday, November 19 at 8pm on ESPN (DStv 218).

Thereafter the series will continue on Thursdays.