'The Power of the Dog' and 'Succession' win big at Critics Choice Awards 2022

“The Power of the Dog”, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” were among the big winners at the Critics Choice Awards. Jane Campion's acclaimed Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch - which has already bagged three Golden Globes and is heavily tipped for success at the Oscars - was nominated for 10 prizes and took home four, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Joining stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons and producer Roger Frappier on stage at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night to accept Best Picture, Jane quipped about being wounded by critics early on in her career. She laughed: “I’ve still got some PTSD from critics going back to early in my career — ouch, some very deep wounds. “But I’ve also been really championed. We are so proud and so grateful.”

Benedict - who portrays ranch owner Phil Burbank in the flick - was unable to attend as he attended the BAFTAs in London that night. The film also won Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography (Ari Wagner). The Best Actor prize went to Will Smith for “King Richard” and his speech was so long the "please wrap up" signal was activated.

The 'I Am Legend' star quipped: “I think Best Actor should get a little more time.” Will dedicated his win to tennis aces Serena and Venus Williams and their mother, Oracene Price, and thanked them for trusting him to tell their story. The 53-year-old actor, who plays their father Richard Williams, said: “Thank you for entrusting me with your story.

“What your family was able to do inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world. You all define the American dream.” Will also paid a special tribute to Aunjanue Ellis, who played Oracene. He added: “Your father didn’t do it alone; it would be disingenuous for me to accept this award without acknowledging Aunjanue Ellis."

Best Actress went to Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story”, however, the 31-year-old star was also at the BAFTAs. Elsewhere, The Best Young Actor accolade went to Jude Hill, 11, for “Belfast” and his on-screen dad Jamie Dornan (Pa) accepted the movie's Best Acting Ensemble prize.

The 39-year-old star quipped: “Critics are not usually very nice to me. So this is a change. “It doesn’t actually say ‘Belfast’ on this, can I just make this clear, so this might not be right.” Sir Kenneth Branagh's script based on his own childhood won Best Original Screenplay.

“Dune” also went home with three awards for Production Design, Visual Effects and Best Score. Venus and Serena were in attendance to present the Best TV Drama Series award, which went to “Succession”. After being applauded, Serena, 40, quipped: “I knew everyone loved me," before turning to her 41-year-old sibling and smiling: “They love you too.”

Actor Kieran Culkin accepts the award for best supporting actor in a drama series for "Succession" at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 13, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni As well as taking home Best Drama, Kieran Culkin won Supporting Actor in a Drama, however, he didn't anticipate winning and hadn't prepared a speech. He admitted: “I was really looking forward to that relief of them not saying my name. It’s the dream job; I’ve been spoiled rotten." “Succession” also scooped Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for Sarah Snook.

“Ted Lasso” won Best Comedy Series, Best Actor In A Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham) and Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (Brett Goldstein). Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series went to Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge for HBO comedy “The White Lotus”. Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer hosted the star-studded ceremony.

The Critics Choice Awards 2022 winners list: Best Picture – "The Power of the Dog" Best Director – Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog")

Best Actor – Will Smith ("King Richard") Best Actress – Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye") Best Acting Ensemble – "Belfast"

Best Comedy Feature – "Licorice Pizza" Best Animated Feature – "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" Best Foreign Language Film – "Drive My Car"

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story") Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur ("Coda") Best Original Screenplay – Sir Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast")

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog") Best Young Actor/Actress – Jude Hill ("Belfast") Best Visual Effects – "Dune"

Best Cinematography – "The Power of the Dog" Best Production Design – "Dune" Best Costume Design – Jenny Beavan ("Cruella")

Best Hair And Makeup – "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Best Editing – "West Side Story" Best Song – "No Time to Die" ("No Time To Die")

Best Score – Hans Zimmer ("Dune") Best TV Drama series – "Succession" Best Comedy Series – "Ted Lasso"

Best Limited Series – "Mare of Easttown" Best Actor In A Drama Series – Lee Jung-Jae ("Squid Game") Best Actress In A Drama Series – Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets")

Best Actress In A Comedy Series – Jean Smart ("Hacks") Best Actor In A Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso") Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie – Michael Keaton ("Dopesick")

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie – Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown") Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – Sarah Snook ("Succession") Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso") Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso") Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus")

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus") Best Animated Series – "What If…?" Best Foreign Language Series – "Squid Game"

Best Movie Made For Television – "Oslo" Best Talk Show – "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" Best Comedy Special – "Bo Burnham: Inside"