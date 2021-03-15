'The Talk' to take brief hiatus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CBS have reportedly cancelled the next two episodes of “The Talk” while they conduct a review over Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's explosive confrontation last week. The two women rowed on air last Wednesday when Sharon asked her co-host to "educate" her on why remarks made by her friend Piers Morgan - who she had defended in the wake of his departure from UK TV show “Good Morning Britain” - about the Duchess of Sussex were racist. And now CBS have decided to pull the plug on the live shows on Monday and Tuesday Deadline reports, though it is currently slated to return on Wednesday. The row started on “The Talk” when Sharon was talking about defending Piers - who said he didn't believe Duchess Meghan when she said she'd had suicidal thoughts - prompting Sheryl to note: "While you are standing by you your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.” Sharon replied: "Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?

"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?

"How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life."

The show then cut to a commercial break, but when it returned, she continued to press Sheryl for an explanation as to what was racist about Piers' comments and added: "And don't try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me."

The following day, the former “X Factor” star apologised for her remarks.

She said: "I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over."

However, the row continued on Friday when former 'The Talk' panellist Holly Robinson Peete alleged Sharon had made racist comments about her.

She tweeted: "I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk...then I was gone."

Sharon denied the allegation, writing on Instagram: "In response to [Holly's] accusation of me getting her fired from ['The Talk'] and saying she was 'too ghetto' to be on “The Talk”.

"I never once uttered those words and I am sharing an email sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS.

“As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from [the show] and Ms. Peete’s email speaks for itself."

CBS confirmed on Friday that they are undertaking a review of what has happened.

The network said in a statement: “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.”