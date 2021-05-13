'This Is Us' to end next year?

“This Is Us” will reportedly come to an end after its sixth season next year.

The award-winning drama series will see its final storylines play out and draw to a close with its sixth season, insiders told The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, broadcasters NBC will confirm the end of the programme - which stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown - on Friday, when they unveil their fall schedule for the 2021-22 season as part of new executives Frances Berwick and Susan Rovner's presentation on their vision for the network's future.

The news is unlikely to come as a surprise to fans as when “This Is Us” was renewed for three more seasons in May 2019, it was reported at the time that it would likely come to an end after season six.

Showrunner Dan Fogelman declared at the end of season three that the family saga was at its "midpoint" and has repeatedly insisted the drama wouldn't run for decades.

He said in 2019: “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan.

“I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future.

“We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is."

Replying to fan questions as part of Deadline's 'Contenders Television: The Nominees' series, including whether they will "address Covid in the present day", he posted: "Some vague #ThisIsUs answers (sorry)

"- Not sure yet on production start.

"- Not sure when new eps will air.

"- Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters

"- Same planned ending. Same route to get there.

"Hope that's (somewhat) useful? (sic)"

It is expected the final season will consist of at least 18 episodes in order to carry it over the 100-episode threshold typically needed to secure an off-network syndication deal, which would prove lucrative to both creator Fogelman and the show's owners Disney.

Ahead of the airing of the current fifth season, writers tweaked storylines to reflect the coronavirus pandemic, but the showrunner insisted it wouldn't have an impact on his planned ending for the show.