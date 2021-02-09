Tributes pour in for late Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor

Fans and friends of Bollywood veteran actor, Rajiv Kapoor have flooded social media with tribute messages after his death was announced earlier today, February 9, in Mumbai. Kapoor, 58, died from cardiac arrest. Indian star, Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news of his passing on social media when she posted a picture of Kapoor with the caption “RIP”. Kapoor, the youngest son of late Raj Kapoor and brother of the late Rishi Kapoor, was also a director and producer in Bollywood. He was well-known for his various role in movies like “Ram Teri Ganga Maili”, “Aasmaan”, “Hum To Chale Pardes”, with his last film being “Zimmedaar”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) With his death, the Kapoor family has lost another member in close succession. Krishna Raj Kapoor also died of a cardiac arrest in 2018.

And Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer in April 2020.

Industry friends like the legendary Madhuri Dixit Nene and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

“I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film ”PremGranth“. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity, though it was his first film.

“Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP”, said Dixit Nene.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her Instagram page.

Kapoor’s last film appearance will be in Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Dutt’s “Toolsidas Junior”, which is set to release later this year.

Gowariker said on Twitter: “Saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv Kapoor! I was a fan from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. We had wrapped shoot for my home production ’TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR’, directed by Mridul! Rajiv was so affable and played his part with much fun & ease. Will miss him deeply!!🙇‍”, said the film director.

While actor and director, Sanjay Dutt said: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor.

“A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shanti".