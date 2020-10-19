'Virus Hunter' documentary follows the Covid-19 pandemic

National Geographic’s new documentary, “Virus Hunters” takes an inside look at how researchers around the world race against time to find the next global pandemic. Currently as the world is crippled by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, these heroic experts try to find what could be next before disaster strikes as front lines of science suggests the worst is yet to come. With deadly new viruses on the rise and happening more frequently in recent years, “Virus Hunters” follows epidemiologist and ecologist Christopher Golden on a mission to connect the dots on culture, disease and the environment to discover the patterns that cause global health crises. ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman has seen the global ravages of Covid-19 firsthand and will use his investigative experience to find the answers to urgent questions the public is yearning for. Together, Golden and Longman will embark on an epic journey across continents to meet with the brave scientists on a quest to not only understand and stop the Covid-19 outbreak, but also prevent the next deadly pandemic.

Cameramen follow Golden and Longman as they process through airports, hail taxis and navigate through every human interaction that has been tainted by the current global pandemic.

With infections and deaths spiking around the world, they will join the urgent fieldwork of Jim Desmond, Disease and Wildlife Interventionist; Supaporn Wacharaplusadee, Virus Gene Tracker; Kendra Phelps, Bat Scientist and Rohit Chitale, Researcher for US Defense Department / Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) at the forefront of science and exploration who are willing to risk it all to unlock these human virus mysteries and are currently posted in potential hot zones: Liberia, Thailand, Turkey and the United States.

Evert van der Veer, Vice President, Media Networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has affected people in so many ways.

“The virus continues to sweep across the globe, impacting communities, economies and entire states.

”’Virus Hunters’ chronicles the heroic efforts of those on the front lines who are working tirelessly to prevent this from happening again,” van der Veer.

Produced by ABC, the show will premiere on Wednesday, November 25 at 9pm on National Geographic (DStv 181, StarSat 220) and will air globally in 172 countries.