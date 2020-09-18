Warner Bros 'concerned and disappointed' by misconduct allegations

Warner Bros. are "concerned and disappointed" about the wave of misconduct allegations to have hit some of their shows but have told staff they are taking measures to investigate.

Current and former employees at both “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “TMZ” - which are both produced by the company - have come forward to speak about their negative experiences in the workplace and now WarnerMedia executives have reassured staff they are taking measures to investigate and instigate change.

According to BuzzFeed, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar sent an email to staff which read: "I am both concerned and disappointed by public reports regarding patterns of unacceptable behaviour that have been raised in recent weeks."

He told the employees that the company would be communicating to all existing and prospective partners, including the "active and potential motion picture and television productions," that there would be a clear requirement to ensure "people be treated with dignity and our intention [is] to sever ties where patterns of behaviour are at odds with that requirement."

The executive confirmed a third party had been brought in to carry out an "objective, proactive review across our production business" in order to explore if there is "any pattern of behaviour that is at odds with our need to treat each other with dignity."