WATCH: 'Gossip Girl' trailer drops but fans say it could have been better

Eight years after the original “Gossip Girl” series aired, the reboot trailer has finally dropped – but fans are meh about it.

The “Gossip Girl” reboot stars an all-new cast of Upper East Side, new generation of New York private school teens, with Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Eli Brown as Otto Bergmann IV, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Evan Mock as Aki Menzies, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet de Haan and Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller, with Kristen Bell the as gossip maven.

According to the reboot’s official logline, the prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York City itself — has changed in the intervening years.

It’ll tackle contemporary issues, including online privacy, that has changed some of the dynamics in today’s high schools, in the 10 hour-long episodes.

While the first look trailer is aesthetically great, it barely reveals anything to get fans super-excited about.

In the minute-long mini trailer, Bell’s iconic narration begins: “You've gotten so comfortable ... Thinking you're in control … of your image, your actions, the narrative. Yet you forgot one thing: I can see you. And before I'm through, I'll make sure you see you, too. XOXO".

Fans of the show commented on YouTube that despite how the trailer looks, they will still watch the show.

Rachel Aubie said: “This might be trash ... but I'm still going to watch every episode”.

While Bri Rosado said: “Yo I’m excited, especially that they got the og guy to help with this show. They could have made the trailer a little better tho”.

The original CW show which ran its course of six seasons between 2007-2012, created such a hype, with viewers around the world as Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Ed Westwick, among others, gave them plenty of teenage drama, intrigue, thrills and frills.