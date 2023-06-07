Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Man lands his dream role after going viral for posting videos pretending to be dead for 321 days

Josh Nalley has gone viral for his interesting way of landing his dream role. Picture: TikTok screenshot

Josh Nalley has gone viral for his interesting way of landing his dream role. Picture: TikTok screenshot

Published 55m ago

Share

They say if you can dream it, it’s possible, but if you don’t believe it, just ask Josh Nalley from Kentucky, who for close to a year posted a video of himself pretending to be dead, in various scenarios and eventually landed a role on “CSI: Vegas” as a dead body.

As wild as this seems, it’s real, @living_dead_josh, last year posted videos of himself on Tik Tok for 321 days of him playing un-alive until he was cast in a TV show as an un-alive body.

His dreams finally came true, when he got cast in “CSI: Vegas” season two. He posted a video of himself, playing dead next to CSI star Marg Helgenberger’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and shared the good news with his followers.

Nalley, came alive for the occasion and posted a video thanking everyone who supported his journey, by liking, commenting and sharing his work.

@living_dead_josh Tune in September 29th for the season 2 premiere of CSI:VEGAS #foryoupage #fyp #csivegas #thankyou ♬ original sound - Josh Nalley

Speaking to the Courier Journal, the self-trained actor explained that he got the idea after seeing a woman on TikTok post her hot sauce and later got offers from retailers.

More on this

"Having done more than 300 of these posts, I have progressed and gotten better. At first, you could see me breathing, or the fake blood looked really bad.

"I have gotten rid of using the blood and gotten better at holding my breath," he told the publication.

@staytunednbc @Josh Nalley has “played un-alive” for over a year. #Hollywood called along the way. #CSI #CSIVegas #acting ♬ Dead or Alive - Colo Colo

Leading up to his big screen debut, Nalley posted videos of himself playing dead, of course, until his episode aired.

He has also began his journey of posting himself un-alive until he lands his next role as an un-alive body and is on day 211.

Related Topics:

TikTokUnited StatesEntertainmentViralTV Shows

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe