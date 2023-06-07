WATCH: Man lands his dream role after going viral for posting videos pretending to be dead for 321 days

They say if you can dream it, it’s possible, but if you don’t believe it, just ask Josh Nalley from Kentucky, who for close to a year posted a video of himself pretending to be dead, in various scenarios and eventually landed a role on “CSI: Vegas” as a dead body. As wild as this seems, it’s real, @living_dead_josh, last year posted videos of himself on Tik Tok for 321 days of him playing un-alive until he was cast in a TV show as an un-alive body.

His dreams finally came true, when he got cast in “CSI: Vegas” season two. He posted a video of himself, playing dead next to CSI star Marg Helgenberger’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and shared the good news with his followers. Nalley, came alive for the occasion and posted a video thanking everyone who supported his journey, by liking, commenting and sharing his work. #fyp #csivegas #thankyou ♬ original sound - Josh Nalley @living_dead_josh Tune in September 29th for the season 2 premiere of CSI:VEGAS #foryoupage Speaking to the Courier Journal, the self-trained actor explained that he got the idea after seeing a woman on TikTok post her hot sauce and later got offers from retailers.

"Having done more than 300 of these posts, I have progressed and gotten better. At first, you could see me breathing, or the fake blood looked really bad. "I have gotten rid of using the blood and gotten better at holding my breath," he told the publication. #CSIVegas #acting ♬ Dead or Alive - Colo Colo @staytunednbc @Josh Nalley has “played un-alive” for over a year. #Hollywood called along the way. #CSI Leading up to his big screen debut, Nalley posted videos of himself playing dead, of course, until his episode aired.