WATCH: Three of Trevor Noah’s most iconic moments on ‘The Daily Show’

With Trevor Noah announcing his exit as the host of “The Daily Show” after a successful seven-year tenure, we look back at some of his most iconic moments on the show.
Noah pretends to be Jay-Z’s bodyguard
A few years ago, Trevor Noah recounted a hilarious story of his encounter with power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2016 NAACP Image Awards. After Beyoncé won the final award of the night and went backstage, Noah explained how the show ended abruptly, with Jay-Z left in limbo, as his security was on the other side of the hall.
“I see Jay-Z and he’s getting mobbed,” he explained. “So he wants to push his way out but you’re jammed cause everyone is leaving that way. And Jay-Z can’t push the people because he’s Jay-Z. You can’t push people when you have a billion dollars, everything is a lawsuit waiting to happen.”
Trevor then explained how he saved the day by acting like Jay-Z’s bodyguard by ducking down behind him and pushing him through the crowd up until they got to his actual bodyguards.
Kevin Hart Interview on his “The Daily Show” debut
Back when America was still coming to grips with him as the new host of “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah was also trying to find his feet and figure out how to make the most of his debut. What better way than to get things going with the most popular comedian on the planet, Kevin Hart?
While his debut was somewhat shaky, the interview with Kevin Hart was confident enough. Sure, Hart dominated most of the interview and set the tempo. But Noah held his own, too, and showed promise in what must’ve been a nerve-racking experience.
Noah’s commentary on the first Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate
Trevor Noah’s popularity as the host of “The Daily Show” shot up simultaneously with Donald Trump’s rise to the White House. Noah’s commentary on Trump’s erratic and controversial tenure established him as the go-to-guy for not just comedic commentary, but for news updates on the Trump administration.
Noah expertly put the chaotic debate into perspective during this segment. In his analysis, Noah rightly shared that moderator Chris Wallace wasn’t to blame “because no human being could’ve been ready for this”, before adding, “They don’t need a moderator for this, they need a UFC ref”.