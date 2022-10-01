WATCH: Three of Trevor Noah’s most iconic moments on ‘The Daily Show’

With Trevor Noah announcing his exit as the host of “The Daily Show” after a successful seven-year tenure, we look back at some of his most iconic moments on the show.

A few years ago, Trevor Noah recounted a hilarious story of his encounter with power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2016 NAACP Image Awards. After Beyoncé won the final award of the night and went backstage, Noah explained how the show ended abruptly, with Jay-Z left in limbo, as his security was on the other side of the hall.

“I see Jay-Z and he’s getting mobbed,” he explained. “So he wants to push his way out but you’re jammed cause everyone is leaving that way. And Jay-Z can’t push the people because he’s Jay-Z. You can’t push people when you have a billion dollars, everything is a lawsuit waiting to happen.”

Trevor then explained how he saved the day by acting like Jay-Z’s bodyguard by ducking down behind him and pushing him through the crowd up until they got to his actual bodyguards.