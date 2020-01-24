WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg to return to 'Star Trek'









American actress Whoopi Goldberg poses for photographers at the 2020 Pirelli Calendar event in Verona, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Picture: AP Whoopi Goldberg will appear in the next season of "Star Trek: Picard" after being asked to do so by Sir Patrick Stewart.

The 64-year-old actress was overwhelmed with emotion when lead actor Sir Patrick Stewart asked her if she would reprise her "Star Trek: The Next Generation" recurring role of Guinan in the second season of the new series.

Appearing on Whoopi's talk show "The View", he said: "There's something I need to bring up. I'm here with a formal invitation for you Whoopi. Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer and all his colleagues - of which I am one - want to invite you into the second season."

See Whoopi Goldberg's emotional reaction when Patrick Stewart officially invites her to return to #StarTrek for season two of #StarTrekPicard: “It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/ZLI0cEtwWP — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2020

As the audience and the rest of the panel cheered, the pair embraced and Patrick could be heard saying: "Please say yes."





Whoopi replied: "Yes, yes, oh yeah."





After the pair sat down again, Whoopi recalled how much she'd enjoyed her work on 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'





She said: "This was one of the greatest experiences. 'Star Trek' was one of the greatest experiences from beginning to end, I had the best time ever."





And the 79-year-old star admitted he "cannot wait" to work with the actress again.





He said: "It was wonderful having you and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time."





Patrick promised that "anything" is possible for Whoopi and her character on the show.



