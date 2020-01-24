Whoopi Goldberg will appear in the next season of "Star Trek: Picard" after being asked to do so by Sir Patrick Stewart.
The 64-year-old actress was overwhelmed with emotion when lead actor Sir Patrick Stewart asked her if she would reprise her "Star Trek: The Next Generation" recurring role of Guinan in the second season of the new series.
Appearing on Whoopi's talk show "The View", he said: "There's something I need to bring up. I'm here with a formal invitation for you Whoopi. Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer and all his colleagues - of which I am one - want to invite you into the second season."