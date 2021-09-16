Wendy Williams tests positive for 'breakthrough case' of Covid-19

TV star Wendy Williams has tested positive for coronavirus. The 57-year-old TV star has a "breakthrough case" of the virus, meaning the new series of “The Wendy Williams Show” has been delayed until at least October 4.

A statement on the show's official Instagram page reads: "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19. "To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) The statement was released days after Wendy was seen looking unwell and frail outside her apartment in New York.

The TV host also cancelled public appearances amid "ongoing health issues". A post on Wendy’s Instagram account said at the time: “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. “She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

Although her health issues were not specified, Wendy previously took a break from her daytime talk show after her battle with Graves’ disease left her too "fatigued" to film. Wendy was diagnosed with the illness in 2018 and her team revealed she was taking time off as a "precautionary measure". The team said in a statement: "Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease which is causing fatigue.