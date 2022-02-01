Whoopi Goldberg apologises after claiming Holocaust 'isn't about race'

“The View” star Whoopi Goldberg has issued an apology after being met with fierce backlash for claiming the Holocaust "isn't about race". The 66-year-old star - who was met with fierce backlash over her comments on Monday's episode of “The View” - has offered her "sincerest apologies" for the offence she caused.

Appearing on the show, she said: "Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man... “These are two white groups of people! The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. "It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews, it’s each other.”

Sparks fly as The View panel confronts Whoopi after she says "the Holocaust isn't about race. No. It's not about race."

"Well, the considered Jews a different race," Joy Behar says.



"But it's about white supremacy. It's about going after Jews and Gypsies," Ana Navarro adds. pic.twitter.com/GZwZSi2qXi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 31, 2022 In a statement shared on social media, Whoopi has now said she "stands corrected". She wrote: "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man'. I should have said it is about both. "As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected.

"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused. "Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg." pic.twitter.com/KUpdyhQnho — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) February 1, 2022 Many people took to social media to criticise Whoopi over her original comments, with David Harris - the CEO of the American Jewish Committee - urging her to "rethink" and apologise.