Zac Efron wins his first-ever Emmy for 'Down to Earth' series

Zac Efron thanked the production team behind 'Down to Earth' after winning the first Emmy of his career on Sunday night. The 33-year-old actor took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his role on the Netflix documentary series, which saw him travel to places such as Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica and Peru.

Following his success, Zac - who shot to international stardom as Troy Bolton in the “High School Musical” series - wrote on Twitter: "Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. “A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. [heart emoji] (sic)" Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PFeMFecSlu — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) July 19, 2021 Elsewhere, Karrueche Tran claimed the first individual Daytime Emmy Award of her career, as the winners in the fiction and lifestyle fields were announced.

Karrueche, 33, was named the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for her role as Vivian Johnson on “The Bay”. She won the Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series gong in 2016 and 2017 for producing the series. Meanwhile, other big-name winners included Diego Luna, who took home two awards for his work on “Pan Y Circo”, while Andy Serkis won the award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program for his role in “The Letter for the Kin”.