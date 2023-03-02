Afrobeats star Yemi Alade opens up about working with Queen Bey and her sense of style on ‘E! VIP’

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade is set to feature on the upcoming episode of “E! VIP”, where she will speak exclusively about working with “Queen Bey” and using fashion to express herself. Produced by Brainstorm Media Entertainment, the celebrity profile series, which has previously uncovered stories of stars from South Africa, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, including Sarkodie, Jo-anne Reyneke, Daniel Churchill, Boity Thulo, Gert-Johan Coetzee and Nasty C among others, will see the “Baddie” hitmaker grant fans insight into her life and career.

Viewers can expect to see her open up on one of her favourite music collaborations. “There’s a lot of love involved in my collaborations, there’s a lot of thoughtfulness. My favourite collaboration at the moment is my song with Angelique Kidjo, ‘Shekere’. “Especially because it’s a retake on her hit classic, ‘Wombo Lombo’. It’s literally a symbol of two generations coming together, she’s like my musical mother,” said Alade.

Famed for her distinctive looks, she will also discusses her thoughts on fashion, which she uses to express herself. “For me fashion is an expression, an expression of how I feel at that very point in time. Fashion is also my escape, I get to play several people. “I become anyone I want to just by dressing a certain way. Fashion has become a tool for me to feel better about myself and to also exercise my creativity.”

She also reveals more about her experience working with American singer Beyoncé aka “Queen Bey”. “As a little girl I was already in love with Beyoncé. The thought of being on a track with her never even crossed my mind. I had no idea that I was ever going to jump on not one but two songs with her. “We went to her office in Los Angeles, recorded the music, it got released. Then eventually the thing that really touched me was when she privately invited myself and just four other people to the movie premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in London.”